Martha Marie Powers Taylor, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Curdsville to the late Joseph Hubert Powers, Sr. and Teresa M. McCarty Powers. After graduating high school in 1946 from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Martha started her family with the love of her life, the late George R. Taylor, and together they had seven children. She worked for Abbington’s Bridal and Prom as the master seamstress and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Martha was a devout Catholic and gave her time to her church volunteering for many events. She was a member of various parish altar societies. She was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She was beautiful all around. Martha was very humble but very talented, particularly when it came to her work as a seamstress. Martha was there for so many people, giving her time and talents to all and “no” was never in her vocabulary, especially if she was offered a sweet treat. She will be missed dearly by many.
Along with her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Taylor; son, Richard Taylor; son-in-law, Darrell Phelps; and siblings, Mary Agnes Powers, Patricia Garvin, Elizabeth Lattus, Celine Kahalley, Joseph Powers, Jr., Robert Powers, Fr. Aloysius Powers, and Fr. Richard Powers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Clare (Paul) Rodgers of Florence, Anne M. (Michael) Falk of Castle Rock, Colorado, Mark F. (Lara) Taylor of Strasburg, Colorado, Gregory L. (Gerry) Taylor of Fordsville, Maria Goretti (Randall) Fleischmann of Wylie, Texas, and Cecilia Marie Phelps of Owensboro; daughter-in-law, Debbie Taylor of Louisville; grandchildren, Will Falk, Allie Falk, Clay Taylor, Callie Taylor, Liz Donnelly, Louis Rodgers, Erin Fleischmann, Karl Fleischmann, Paul Fleischmann, and Zander Taylor; great-grandson, Jack Donnelly; and siblings, Msgr. Bernard Powers, Mary Teresa (Don) Hayden, and Maddalena Leach.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Martha Marie Powers Taylor.
