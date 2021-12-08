HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Martha “Marty” Collignon Spangler, 77, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away Dec. 3, 2021, from complications with lung cancer.
Marty was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Violet Lenon of Owensboro; and her son, Thomas Collignon of Cincinnati.
She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Spangler of Hilton Head; her son, Randy and wife Melissa of Smyrna, Tennessee; her stepson, Michael Spangler and wife Kim of Charlotte, North Carolina; and three granddaughters, Taylor and Tori Collignon and Kayla Spangler. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Penrod and husband Ed and their family.
Pursuant to Marty’s request, there will not be a formal service. The family will be hosting a gathering for friends and family to honor Marty from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Squire Pope Rowing and Sailing Center Pavilion, 137 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.
The family asks that donations be made to either The Bargain Box or The Church Mouse in lieu of flowers at The Bargain Box, 546 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 — www.thebargain
boxofhiltonhead.org or The Church Mouse, 78 Arrow Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 — www.church
