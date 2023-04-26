Martha “Marty” J. Bastin, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1944, to the late James Barney Bastin and Eula Mae Roll of Owensboro. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1963. Marty was an accomplished tennis player. She played on the OHS tennis team. During her senior year, she was state runner-up in Kentucky. She played on the Owensboro tennis team and the Kentucky Wesleyan College boys’ team, was #1 at Murray State University, and played with the Virginia Slims Circuit.
Martha taught for 31 years at Daviess County and Burns Middle School. She was a lifelong member of KEA and NEA. She loved her pets and at one time raised Alpacas. She loved her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Mary Jewell Bastin Fenwick (Eddie); brother, Bobby J. Bastin (Sue); nieces, Jewell Mae Reeves and Susan E. Bastin; and nephews, Bob Bastin, Jr. and Brian Bastin.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society or Daviess Co. Animal Shelter.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented