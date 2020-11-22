Martha “Marty” Snyder Winkler, 66, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. She was an Owensboro native and the fourth and youngest daughter of the late Oswald Harold and Helen Cary Snyder. “Last, but certainly not least,” Marty was quick to point out, generally followed by the roar of her infectious laugh, a characteristic which meant you could always find her in a crowd and often at the center of it.
A 1971 graduate of Owensboro High School, Marty was the “mature one” among her peers, and a fiercely loyal and protective friend. She was athletic, competitive, fun-loving and an impeccable dresser. A swimmer, diver and figure skater, her adventurous plans for an Ice Capades career were kiboshed by her father as quickly as her attempt to reach the Woodstock Festival — her daddy firmly putting his foot down (as the theatrical retelling went) on the other side of the Glover H. Cary bridge when the escape car approached.
Marty was wholehearted in life, embracing what she did and how she loved with no holds barred. It was how she loved her family and friends, and how she loved Bob Winkler, her husband of too few years, but a lifetime of love. She was a young widow, and “not a day passes,” Marty would often say, when she didn’t think of him. Family meant everything to Marty, and her ferocious love for us was palpable. “I miss your face” and “I love you” carried the overwhelming authenticity of her claims, and she was never afraid to show it.
She had an exquisite eye for detail, and her professional life as an interior designer reflected the often unexpected pairing of her playfulness and elegance. Her rare gift for inclusivity and setting people at ease could be translated aesthetically: She imbued her work with something of herself, and her generosity of spirit left her clientele’s homes and businesses welcoming and more gracious as a result.
Marty’s place is secure in the genealogical tree she crafted in the seventh grade, and her family legacy is one of her love, kindness, compassion and nonjudgmental acceptance of others.
Her sister, Helen “Cissy” Lawrence, preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sisters, Edith Snyder Tyler and Bess Cary Snyder; her stepdaughter, Trish Johnson; son-in-law Tim Johnson; two grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitation and services will not be held at this time. Marty will be laid to rest in Lexington Cemetery beside her beloved husband. A celebration of her life is planned when her family and friends can all participate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Red Cross, 920 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Girls Inc., P.O. Box 1626, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where family and friends can memories and messages of condolence at www.glenncares.com.
