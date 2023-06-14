Martha “Marty” Traywick, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Clarksville, Tennessee native was born Dec. 4, 1932, to the late Bill Pyland, Sr. and Alice Gafford Pyland. Marty was a registered nurse and retired from the Daviess County Hospital. She was loved by all who knew her. Marty never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. She enjoyed gardening, painting, gaming, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marty also was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Traywick, in 2004 and a brother, Bill Pyland, in 2022.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Misty Keller and husband, David, of Utica and Terri Lynn Traywick of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Amber Gish (David) and Kyle Pearl (Dana); three step-grandchildren, Karissa Costello, Andrew Keller, and Kevin Keller; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Gish, Maegan Gish, Evan Gish, Aiden Gish, Addison Gish, and Mason Pearl; two step-great-grandchildren, Alivia and Audrina; one great-great-grandchild, Jersie Gish; special friends and caregivers; Sandy Deyton; and her four legged companion, Louie.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
