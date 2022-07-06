Martha “Mimi” Graham Hagan, 89, transitioned from this life Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Owensboro. She was born October 19, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Nathaniel Decker Graham and Elizabeth Stout Graham. She graduated from Fordsville High School in 1951. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for many years. She married the late Joseph H. Hagan February 4, 1961. They were married for 43 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, exploring her genealogy, and the history of Kentucky and England. She was honored to be a Kentucky Colonel. Together, she and Joe loved their times with family, and they had many fun adventures at auctions and flea markets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Hagan “Skeeter”; her siblings, Decker Graham, Henry Graham, William Graham, Betty Graham Hamilton, Mary Graham Whitaker, Grace Graham, Robert Graham, Carrie “Lee” Graham, Clay Graham; and her daughter-in-law, Robin Hagan.
Martha is survived by her son, R. Scott Hagan; daughter, Felicia G. Hagan (Kathleen); grandchildren, Olivia Graham Hagan (Jon), Sarah Lentz, Aaron Hagan (Natalie), and Jessica Morgan (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Ava Hagan, Kyler Hagan, Finley Perchik, Zachariah Morgan, and Zander Morgan; and her loyal feline companion, Sam. She is also survived by her siblings, Anna Graham Jones, Rena Graham Olsen, and Doug Graham; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her gentle kindness and acceptance, laughter, and loving smile will be missed the most.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Living Faith Baptist Church, 6515 US 231, Hartford. Visitation with the family begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY 81, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
