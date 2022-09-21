CHESTERTON, INDIANA — Martha N. Gwin died peacefully at the Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton, Indiana Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Kentucky, she lived most of her life in Owensboro. She graduated from Owensboro High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Gwin, and sons, Thomas Lee Gwin and Charles F. Gwin.
She is survived by her son, Robert Y. Gwin; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. Private burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
