Martha Nell Jennings, 80, of Whitesville passed away on June 21, 2023, at home surrounded by family. She was born on Jan. 25, 1943, in Owensboro, the daughter of late George and Anna Louise Miles. Martha married the love of her life, David, and they were married for 60+ years. Martha retired as an owner of Whitesville Lumber Company after 30 years and was a devoted member of Saint Mary of the Woods Parish. She loved her church family, talking about her children and grandchildren, volunteering and caring for her dogs.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Miles.
Survivors are her husband, David; two daughters, Donna Church Burke (and companion Tim Free), of Owensboro, and Dianna Hinton (Kevin), of Prospect; three grandchildren, Brandon Church, Alex Hinton and Olivia Hinton; one great-granddaughter, Ava Church. Additionally, she is survived by sisters, Brenda Thompson (late Joseph), of Lexington, Suzanne Gomez (Richard), of Atlanta, Katie Royalty (Ronnie), of Owensboro and Christie Bender (Jim), of Philpot and her brother, George B. Miles Jr., of Owensboro, as well as several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The Jennings family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Saint Mary of the Woods Parish; P.O. Box 1 Whitesville, Kentucky 42378 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
