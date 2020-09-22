Martha Revlett Anderson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 15, 1940, in McLean County.
Martha was very close to and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who know her affectionately as Nanaw. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, UK Sports, and pet sitting for her close friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Owensboro. Martha worked for the late Sen. Wendell H. Ford and was an active member of the Democrat Executive Committee, Daviess County Democratic Party, and served the community in other civic organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Geraldine Revlett, of Sacramento; and sister, Dora R. Harris, of Central City.
She will be fondly remembered and missed by her son, Nels (Polly) Anderson, of Lexington; daughter, Sonja (Glenn) Lees, of Watertown, Tennessee; grandchildren, Nicole and Matthew Anderson, and Gregg and Katy Lees; sister, Virginia (Larry) Stewart; brother, Howard (Elaine) Revlett, Jr; a loving extended family; and two special friends, Trax and Maddox.
Private family services will be at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Revlett Cemetery, McLean County.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
