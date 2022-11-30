Martha Rose Miles Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Martha was born May 15, 1936, to the late Frank and Audrey Miles. She was an active lifetime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she served as a lector and pastoral musician. She was a recipient of the Sophia Award in 2009 from the Diocese of Owensboro.
Martha worked for 12 years at GE and for 33 years at Glenmore Distillery, and she retired in 2008. She loved music, cooking, gardening, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her six children, Elaine (Jeff) Berry, Mariam (Jessie) Tucker, Steve (Joetta) Johnson, Donna (Terry) Griffin, Barry (Tammi) Johnson, and Beth (Scotty) Russelburg; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:45 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Lawrence Church or St. Mary of the Woods Building Fund.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
