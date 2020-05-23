Martha Ruth Goodson Clark left this world on May 20, 2020, to spend eternity with our Lord and Savior. She was born to Roy Stevenson and Marie Gattis Goodson on Feb. 21, 1922, in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.
She was a remarkable, resilient woman, generous and loving, full of wit and spunk! She nurtured in each of us a rich family tradition through her loving hospitality, sewing talent and storytelling. Her heart was as big as the world, and her family loyalty was even larger. Her community will remember her long volunteer services at the Food Pantry in Grenada, Mississippi. She was also a longtime member of Holcomb Baptist Church in Holcomb, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Doug, Jim, Steve, Bill, Maxine Hayward, Emogene Reynolds and Muriel Ward; her children, Betty Evelyn and Carl Wilson Clark Jr.; husbands Robert Houston Bailey and Carl Wilson Clark Sr.; grandchildren Jim Eli Garrett III and Gaye Garrett Montgomery; and great-granddaughter Dallie Davis.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are daughters Dallygene Bailey Reeves and Mignon Clark Backstrom (Buzz); sister Faye Goodson Thomason Albritton; grandsons Carl Wilson Clark III (Pam) and Charles Brown Backstrom Jr. (Maddie); granddaughter Kari Clark Backstrom Clary (Logan); great-grandsons Christopher Chad Clark, Stephen Craig Clark, Andrew Wayne Clark, Andrew Garrett Jenkins and Jackson Eli Garrett; great-granddaughters Valerie Hale, Lillian Parker Clary, Jayde Taylor Clary, Stella Jean Clary and Bellamy Brown Backstrom; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted by the Rev. Kevin Tribble, with music by Rodney and Judy Mainelli. Family visitation is at McKibben and Guinn funeral home in Grenada, Mississippi at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Holcomb Cemetery.
We give special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky and caregivers Erin, Samantha and Adam. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Holcomb Baptist Church, 220 Tuscahoma Street, Holcomb, MS 38940.
