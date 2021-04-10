Martha Shadwick Ashworth, 89, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Hancock County to the late June and Beasy Shadwick. Martha was the treasurer and later president of Senior Citizens in Hawesville in past years. She was a member of a band and loved singing and playing the guitar. Martha also enjoyed the company of others and loved being around family.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ashworth; their son, Jeffery Lynn Ashworth; as well as five sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ashworth (Ted) King; her sons, Ralph Anthony (Jill) Ashworth and Ken Gordon (Vicki) Ashworth; her daughter-in-law, Theresa Ashworth; her grandchildren, David (Becky) Gray, Eric Ashworth, Haleigh (Zach) Woodard and Melanie Ashworth; her great-grandchildren, Donovan Hulsey, Lauren Gray, Christian Gray, Hunter Woodard, Greyson Woodard and Emma Grace Woodard; and her great-great-grandchild, Lynix Santiago.
The funeral Mass will be noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation for Mrs. Ashworth, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street Side of the funeral home. Visitors shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Martha Ashworth may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
