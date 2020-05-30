HAWESVILLE — Martha Sue Husk, 81, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020. Martha was born March 6, 1939, in Hawesville to the late Bluford and Josie Scifres Adkins. In 2005, Martha suffered a major stroke. Through hard work and perseverance, she made nearly a full recovery. It was a testament to the work ethic she learned growing up on a small farm and being one of seven children.
Martha and her husband, Reuben, loved their children. They were committed to supporting them. Martha spent countless hours making sure her children were able to participate in sports and other activities. She was proud that her efforts enabled all of her children to ultimately be college graduates. In later years, she enjoyed the three “G’s” — Grandchildren, Gardening and Gator Rides around the farm. She was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Reuben Husk; daughter Tammy Sue Husk Miller; sisters Murline McCaslin, Mary Jo Estes and Effie Powers; brother Samuel Adkins; and step-grandson, Robert “Luke” Harding.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Tamara) Husk of Hawesville, Rick Husk of Mountain View, California, and Dennis (Lisa) Husk of Lewisport; five grandchildren, Morgan (Nathan) Jones, Meredith (Russ) Kreisle, Dylan Miller, Megan (Joe) Wiggins and Melanie Husk; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Husk, Eva Kreisle, Amos Jones and Josie Jones; a step-granddaughter, Jocelyn Curtis; five step-great-grandchildren, Ashley Little, Evan, Jakob and Cameron Harding and Jeffery Curtis; step-great-great-granddaughter Kiersten Little; sister Dolores Boling; brother Ray Adkins; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, with burial in Serenity Hills. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the American Cancer Society or Hancock County Senior Services (Meals on Wheels).
Commented