Martha Sue (Reisz) Betts-Prew passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Arachikavitz, and her grandson, Justin Arachikavitz. She loved her boys and she never met a stranger.
Services held at South Canton Funeral Home with Doug Miannay officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at South Canton Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons Eddie and Cindy Arachikavitz of Owensboro, Artie and Kelly Arachikavitz of Freeport, Illinois, Jerry and Charlie Arachikavitz of Waleska, Georgia, Sgt. Maj. (USMC RET) Dan and Marinda Arachikavitz of Pensacola, Florida, Joel and Lauren Arachikavitz of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jon and Tracey Gehrts of Cumming, Georgia; and sister Jonell Mischel of Owensboro.
Numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with other family and friends, also survive.
