MARIETTA, GEORGIA — Martha Sue Fulkerson, 82, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Cave City to the late Robert Edward and Minnie Smith Daniels.
Sue loved to
garden. She enjoyed her many flowers and she continued canning her fresh vegetables until she was 81. She and her husband, Larry, shared such joy on their annual vacation to Daytona Beach, Florida. For 36 years, they would stay beachfront watching the sunrise each morning over the Atlantic Ocean and going out each day.
Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Patterson; two sisters; and two brothers.
Sue is survived by her husband, Larry William Fulkerson of Marietta, Georgia; sons, Michael Poynter and Chris Poynter, both of Marietta, Georgia; daughters, Peggy Gibson of Marietta, Georgia and Lisa Carlisle and Lori Gulledege, both of Tallahassee, Florida; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Anita Lucas; and brother, Albert Daniels (Virginia) of Kentucky.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Chapel of Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville, Georgia. The burial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Peters Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation with the family is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville, Georgia, 770-382-3030, is honored to serve the Fulkerson family during this time.
