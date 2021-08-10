GREENVILLE — Martha Sue Kitchens “Miss Martha,” “Aunt Sue,” 85, of Greenville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Martha was born June 22, 1936, in Muhlenberg County to the late William Thomas and Irene Emily Kitchens.
Along with her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Jean; brothers-in-law, Johnny Gary, Bobby Hall, and Joe Mann; “grandson,” Michael Mann; and “great-grandson,” Jared Mann.
Martha was an active member of Green River Chapel Church. She was very involved in her church. She taught Sunday School, worked with the “Crusaders,” lead music in the children’s assembly, sang in the adult choir, and was choir leader for a while. She also was a left-handed pitcher for GRC Women’s Softball Team. Martha worked at Eades Bread Company and later Bunny Bread for over 40 years. She also sold Avon for over 50 years.
Martha went on several mission trips to Jamaica. She also loved working at Camp Martin in Graham with the kids. She worked with Meals on Wheels. She also was a member and past president of Central City Business & Professional Women’s Club. Martha never met a stranger, and whenever she traveled, which she did extensively to visit family, she almost always seemed to find someone she knew from home.
She is survived by her family, Beulah Gary, Wanda Hall, Joe and Doris Ann Kitchens, Faye Mann, and Hilda and Donald Gossett; her nieces and nephews whom she lovingly called her “grandchildren,” Brent and Kay Hall, Johnny Wayne and Pam Gary, Steven and Susan Hall, Valerie and Joseph Branham, Jeffery and Vickie Gary, Kimberly and Mark Kerley, Timothy and Meda Gary, Lorie and Jim Gies, Daniel and Gail Gary, David and Katie Gossett, Cory and Deborah Kitchens, Marc and Hope Mann, Jason and Christine Gossett, and Pamela Mann; and many “great- and great-great-grandchildren.”
She has left a void and will be missed.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. David Youngblood officiating, assisted by Bro. Autry Moore. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
