THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Martha Sumner Shelton Rhoads, 66, of The Villages, formerly of Greenville, passed away at the Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville, Florida, on Jan. 13, 2020.
Martha was born June 13, 1953, in Greenville; the daughter of Willis and Margaret Sumner. She graduated from Lewisburg High School and Western Kentucky University. She was a registered nurse at Franklin Simpson Memorial Hospital and at Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She worked as an administrator at Maple Manor Healthcare Center and a nurse consultant for Kindred Healthcare. For many years, she was an involved member of the Second Baptist Church in Greenville. Martha will always be a cherished family member, friend and community supporter.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Rhoads; son Eric and wife, Kelly Shelton, of Greenville, and their children, Sumner, Paige and Kyan; son Travis and wife, Lisa Rhoads, of Bradenburg, and their children, Neeli and Bryant; one daughter, Kerry and husband, Jeff Mansir, of Gardiner, Maine, and their children, Patrick, Catherine and Sarah; one great-grandchild, Ashton; mother-in-law, Wanda Heath of Belton two brothers, Doug (Tassie) Sumner of Louisville and David (Gena) Sumner of Granger, Indiana; one sister, Sarah (Rick) Hempel of Harrodsburg; one brother-in-law, Brad Heath of Belton; two sisters-in-law, Pam (Curtis) Perry of Dunmor and Trina Rhoads of Frankfort; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Emily Rhoads; two sisters, Susan Sumner and Nelda Sumner; and a brother-in-law, Kent Rhoads.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Second Baptist Church, 217 W. Depot St., Greenville. There will also be a private gathering of friends in The Villages at another date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Creation Grace Home Inc., P.O. Box 621, Greenville, KY 42345.
Commented