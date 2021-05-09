Martha Thomas Gillim, 56, of Owensboro, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord after a year-long battle with cancer Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Martha was born in Owensboro on Feb. 14, 1965, to William “Billy” and Agnus Schell Thomas.
Martha was attending Owensboro High School when she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Steve Gillim, while working their first job together. The two soon married after high school, and they began to build their life together. Steve and Martha loved to go dancing, ride bicycles and have date nights on Friday.
As their family began to grow, dancing and bicycle riding changed to softball and soccer practices and games during the week and on the weekends. She loved being involved in all aspects of her children’s lives and made sure to raise them with a strong moral compass. A fantastic cook, Martha was famous for her baked beans, as they were often the first request at any family or friend events. Martha worked for Sun Windows doing custom design work for 21 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnus Schell Thomas; and father-in-law Larry Gillim.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Steve Gillim; daughter Emily Gillim (Kenneth “Ashton” Varble); twin sons Jacob and Justin Gillim; father William “Billy” Thomas; siblings Jeanette Estes (Barry), Mike Thomas (Karen) and Danny Thomas (Sandra); mother-in-law Sharon Gillim; sister-in-law Julie Ebelhar (Tony); brothers-in-law Bill Gillim (Lisa), Mike Gillim and Rob Gillim (Laura); and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or Mass for Mrs. Gillim shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building for visitation on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
