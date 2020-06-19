DEPOY — Martha Victoria Blair, 99, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home in Depoy with her family at her bedside. Before retiring, she worked at Williams and Wells Drugstore.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy, conducted by the Rev. Tom Stovall. Family and friends are welcome, and the service will be held in compliance with health and public safety directives and in accordance with state guidelines.
Survivors include daughters Linda Courtney and Pam Brumfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery Fund c/o Leslie Scott, 1301 Scott Road, Greenville, KY 42345.
