BREMEN — Martha Virginia Brown, 80, of Bremen, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home. She was born January 27, 1942.
Martha was a well-known homemaker and farmer’s wife in the Bremen community and was best known for standing by her husband’s extensive political career. She was a spiritual woman, serving her community and improving the lives of others in the Muhlenberg community.
Martha’s commitment and devotion to her friends, family, and community were unmatched as she was a natural-born leader, pushing through times of adversity such as the recent tornado in the Bremen community. She never faltered despite the adversities in front of her and was a testament to an iron will.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Brown; her daughter, Anna Marie Brown; her son, James Freeman Brown; her brothers, Glendell “Bingo” and Bob Gish; her sister, JoAnne Smith; and her parents, Nannie and Buster Gish.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Kay (James) Culver; granddaughters, Roxana (Michael) Guy, Dana Brown, and Kristi Brown; great-grandsons, Jaiden and Liam Guy; brothers, James (Delores) Gish and David (Tony Trent) Gish; sister-in-law, Sheila Gish; nephews, Marty (Shannon) Gish, Joey (Charity) Gish, and Jeffery (Tonya) Gish; niece, Summer Gish; and all of her various nieces, nephews, and additional family members.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Leroy Rearden and Bro. T.J. Milam officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
