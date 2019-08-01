LOUISVILLE -- Martha Evelyn Warren Ragland, 88, of Louisville, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family at Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation in Louisville. She was born June 21, 1931, in McHenry to the late Everett Warren and Dona Morris Warren. Mrs. Ragland was a homemaker and a member of Valley Station Church of Christ. She also was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Ragland Jr.; twin sister Elizabeth Warren Moseley; and three brothers, James Logan Warren, William Oddest Warren and Everett Austin Warren.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Danny (Captola) Southard of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Kim Ragland (Allan) Mauldin of Louisville; five grandchildren, Steven (Leslie) Southard, Seth (Donna) Southard, Rachel (Ward) Wollard, Emily (Jacob) Rogers and Hannah (Christian) Kampschaefer; 10 great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Steven Moseley, Mark Moseley and Tim Murray officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Ragland's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Martha Evelyn Warren Ragland's family by visiting her memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
