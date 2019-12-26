GREENVILLE — Martha Withers Rogers, 86, of Greenville, stepped from this earthly existence to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 5:55 a.m. at her home. She was surrounded by her sons. Martha was a lifelong educator, teaching 31 years in the Muhlenberg County Public Schools. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville for 53 years and served on the session. Martha held numerous leadership positions within local and regional professional education association groups. Martha loved life, gardening, animals (especially German shepherd dogs), reading and traveling. Martha and her husband, Bill Rogers, loved dancing and playing cards with friends. Martha was a founding member of the Greenville Cotillion Club and of the Fantastics Red Hat Club. Martha traveled with family or friends to at least 30 different countries. She enjoyed meeting people of different cultures and experiencing their lifestyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Rogers; parents Thomas and Hazel Withers; brothers Tom Withers Jr. and Bill Withers; and sister Helen Bradley.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Betsy) Rogers, of Youngsville, North Carolina, and Jon (Pennye) Rogers, of Greenville; grandchildren Wes Rogers of Cullowhee, North Carolina, Ian Rogers, of Youngsville, Jonathan (Micah) Rogers, Sierra (Josh) Winfield, and Shannon (Jeff) McKeever; and great-grandchildren Kaleb Winfield, John Thomas “J.T.” Winfield, Abbigail McKeever, Graham McKeever and Edith McKeever.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, with Dr. Tim Davis officiating, assisted by Elder Jim Brown. Visitation will be Saturday after noon at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 158 S. Main St., Greenville, KY 42345. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
