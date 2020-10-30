Marti L. Fenwick, 50, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1969, in Owensboro to the late Helen Carden. Marti was a member of Matthew’s Table. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, doing crafts and cooking, as well as thrifting.
Along with her mother, Marti was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Carden Sr.; and her grandparents, Elmer and Mary Fenwick.
She is survived by her children, Ashley (Robert) Herrin, Robert (Katrina) Fenwick and Kimberly Renfrow (Justin Riley); her grandchildren, Breanna, Madisyn, Calyssa, Brantley, Terrance, Landyn, Raylee, Gavyn, Davin, Karleigh and Kammie; her siblings, Jimmy Fenwick and the late Marlene, Gina (Darrell) Stallings and John Carden Jr.; her stepsiblings, Gayle Carden and Lynn Carden; and her nieces and nephews, Tammy, Katelin, Dylan, Kamille, Macie, Trianna, Misty and Stephanie; along with many great-nieces and nephews who were loved dearly by “Nana Marti.”
Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Marti in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home, for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Marti L. Fenwick and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
