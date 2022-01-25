Martie Ruxer-Boyken, 66, of Owensboro, passed away January 22, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1955 in Owensboro, to the late Everett Earl and Freida Miller Ruxer. Martie was a member of the Owl Group and was a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed her grandkids, being around people, and was very family oriented.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Boyken; stepson, Cracker; brother, Tom; and sister, Nancy.
Martie is survived by her two children, Steven (Nikki) Ruxer and Timothy (Britany) Ruxer; stepdaughter, Betty (Eddie) Evans; grandchildren, Gavin Lohman, Timothy Ruxer, Brandon Ruxer, Bobby Ruxer, and Connor Thomas; and siblings, Tim and Karen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow on Thursday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Martie Ruxer-Boyken
