Martin Allen Reisz, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. He was born in Daviess County on May 23, 1962, to the late Ottrell Herman and Doris Jean Reisz. Marty was a member of Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro and played the drums with the Worship Team.
He was passionate about sharing the love of God through words, actions and service. Marty adored his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and swimming. You could also find him watching U.K. basketball or The Rifleman. Marty was witty, funny and great at putting a smile on your face. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bryan Keith Reisz.
Marty is survived
by his wife, Marian
Reisz; children, Sondra Renee Pullin (Kenneth),
Brenda Jeanette Keller (Nathan), T.J. Reisz (Adriana); grandchildren, Jillian, Harleigh, Jamison, Eva, Bryan, Nehemiah, Hazel, Oriannah and Asher; sisters, Sandra Payne, Carolyn Mercer and Kaye Johnson; brother, Ottie Reisz, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Relevant Faith Church, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
