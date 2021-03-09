HARDINSBURG — Martin Anthony Henning, 91, of Hardinsburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehab Center in Calhoun. Martin was born in Breckinridge County on May 3, 1929, the son of the late James Edward Henning, Sr. and Margaret Flood Henning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Edward Henning, Jr., Mary Rita Henning Turpin, Paul D. Henning and Catherine Henning Beaven as well as two nephews, Larry J. Henning and Keith Beaven.
Martin is survived by nieces and nephews, Dennis (Cathy) Henning, Gerald (Kay) Henning, James (Tammie) Henning, Janet (Terry) Pile and Sharon Henning, of Hardinsburg, Gary (Debbie) Beaven, Jim (Candy) Beaven, Tracy (Jennifer) Beaven and Brenda Marshall; 15 great-nieces and -nephews and 26 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service will be held at St. Romuald Cemetery in Hardinsburg, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Tony Jones officiating under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School.
