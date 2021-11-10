Private First Class, U.S. Army, Martin B. Murphy of St. Joseph was killed in action in France on June 6, 1944. He was buried in the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, and was also a posthumous recipient of the Purple Heart.
PFC Murphy was the son of the late James Robert and Mary Teresa Rummage Murphy of St. Joseph. His beloved wife, Mary Rita Murphy Hamilton, has also passed away, along with his siblings, John R., Daniel, Mary Roberta, Anita, Father Thomas, Robertus, Hubert, Christopher, Bernard, Sister Theresa Marie and Murray.
He is survived by his
only child, daughter
Mary Jawuan Weaver (Donald) of Owensboro;
his five grandchildren, Scott Weaver (Rita) of Nashville, Tennessee, David Weaver (Angie) of Owensboro, Suzee Smith (Eric) of Louisville and Steve
Weaver (Lisa) and Jason Weaver (Lori), all of Owensboro; 11 great-
grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A ”Day of Remembrance” for PFC Martin B. Murphy, with full military honors, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph. A time of sharing the life of PFC Murphy will be held in the parish hall after the service and all are invited to attend.
We ask that any donations in his honor be made to the St. Alphonsus Building Fund.
Our sincerest thanks to Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory for their services and continued support of all veterans.
“All Gave Some and Some Gave All”
