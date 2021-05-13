HAWESVILLE — Fireman 2nd Class Martin Daymond Young, 21, of Hawesville, was aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. Fireman 2nd Class Young will be returned home Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fireman 2nd Class Young, along with his twin sister, Mary Daisy Young, was born in Dukes on May 11, 1920, to the late Eldred Harvey and Millie Dean Gray Young. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy.
Fireman 2nd Class Young’s was one of nine children. His siblings were Frances Jane Young, Oscar Franklin Young, Edward H. Young, James Louis Young, Marvin Oliver Young, Jesse Lee Young, twin sister, Mary Daisy Young and Chester
Earl Young.
As of today, he is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be noon Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be held immediately following the memorial service in Lewisport Cemetery. Daymond’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Fireman 2nd Class Young visitation and memorial service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required inside the funeral home.
Commented