HOUSTON, Texas -- Martin Godat Kline, 59, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Murray, passed away after an extended illness in Houston. He was born June 9, 1960, in Lexington, was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School and received his associate's degree from North Houston Community College. While living in Houston, he worked as an information technology specialist for a number of oil and gas companies, giving him an opportunity to explore his love of travel. Martin was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, he enjoyed following the Houston professional sports teams and he especially loved his two dogs, Ellie and Cassie. He participated numerous times in the 3-day 150-mile bicycle tour fund-raiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Martin was preceded in death by his father, James Martin Kline in 1995.
Surviving are his mother, Helen G. Kline of Owensboro; his sister, Tricia Kline Moore, and husband Keith, of Owensboro; a nephew, James Andrew Moore of Indianapolis; and a niece, Carolyn Moore of Owensboro.
A memorial service for Martin Kline will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Martin Kline can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
