Martin L. Howard, 62, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his childhood home surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro on July 28, 1958, to the late Romanus “Buck” and Della Mae Howard. Martin was retired from TTMA, where he worked in electrical maintenance. He was the president of Pine Knob. Martin enjoyed fishing, barbequing, working with his tractor and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Martin is preceded in death by his son, Chris Howard; his grandson, Weston Rud; and his brothers, Stewart and Mitchell Howard.
Martin is survived by his wife, Pamela Howard; his children, Andrew Howard and Jennifer (Brett) Rud; his grandson and sidekick, Zachary Rud; his stepson, Stanley James; his brothers, Benny (Cheryl) Howard, Willis (Wenda) Howard, Cletus (Betty) Howard and Tony (Elizabeth) Howard; his sisters, Phyllis Bittle, Annette (Gary) Sharp, Gayle Carrico, Rita Wilson, Nadine
Higdon and Theresa Robling; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Bob Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and again from noon until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
All of those who wish to honor and remember Martin in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Martin L. Howard and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
