Martin Louis Bumm Sr., of Owensboro, peacefully entered into eternal rest Monday, April 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with family members at his side.
Martin, aka “Budder” or “Budda,” was born May 9, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Robert Joseph and Elizabeth Wink Bumm. He spent his early years with his parents and siblings in Rome, Kentucky, before his parents retired from sharecropping and moved to the city. He was a graduate of St. Frances Academy, where he made many lifelong friends, met the love of his life, Mary Ruth, and excelled in sports for the Aces. The U.S. Army called on Martin to serve shortly after graduation, and he did as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Upon completing his military service, he chose to pursue a tradesman profession and became a skilled mason. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 21 years of service in 1999.
Martin lived a life of humility and far more enjoyed serving others than being served. His devotion to his faith allowed him many opportunities to volunteer his time and talents to the Immaculate Catholic Parish, Owensboro Catholic High School and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he took great joy in being around his family. A loving and admiring grandfather, he was happiest when the house was full of kids. “Budda” spent many years cheering on the OCHS Aces and was a loyal fan of the Big Blue Nation. Some of his most treasured times were the family outings shared at Keeneland.
In retirement, he and his wife of 60 years traveled to many places enjoying the different offerings that each presented. When not visiting his family or traveling to locations that Mary Ruth thought they should see, he could be found meticulously maintaining their home and yard on Christie Place.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Ruth Clark Bumm; sisters Dorothy Ward, Helen Bumm and Betty Booker; and brothers Bob, Bill, Les and Nick Bumm.
He is survived by three sons, Martin Bumm Jr. (Janice) of Owensboro, Barry Bumm (Becca) of Franklin, Tennessee, and Eric Bumm (Jessica) of Nicholasville; three daughters, Becky McLevaine (Dennis) of Birmingham, Alabama, Katherine Flynn (Mike) of Phoenix and Tonya Parsons (Rick) of Lexington; 11 grandchildren, Jason McLevaine (Amy), Stephanie Bumm Hardesty (Stephen), David Bumm, Ryan Bumm (Kristen), Alex Bumm, Daniel Bumm, Abby Bumm Stinson (Miles), Allison Bumm, Shaun Flynn and Sophia and Presley Bumm; five great-grandchildren, Landon and Garrett McLevaine, Griffin and Lincoln Bumm and John Martin Hardesty; sisters Martha Payne of Owensboro and Martina Vecchio of Bradenton, Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
The Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Parish. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The Mass will be livestreamed at immaculateparish.org.
Please enter the doors near the flagpole on the building’s Breckenridge Street side for visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Immaculate Parish or the Carmel Home.
