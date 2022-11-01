Martin Maurice Moorman, 70, beloved father, son, and brother, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, October 26, 2022, at the Signature Care of Hartford. He was born October 28, 1951, in Owensboro. Marty graduated from Owensboro High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He later earned his associate degree with the adult education program. He was initially employed by WR Grace and held various manufacturing positions. Later in life, he was able to expand on his love for travel and became a long-haul truck driver.
Martin was a loving family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and his extended family. He loved all sports and was known for his talent on the pool table, which is where he got his nickname, PAC. He enjoyed fishing and traveling and would love to spend afternoons watching horse racing.
He was always up for hanging out with friends and never turned down an opportunity to play cards with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Joseph Moorman, Sr.; his mother, Sallye Francis (Taylor) Moorman; his brothers, Louis C. Moorman and Russell Delano Moorman; and his sister, Regina Earlyne Adams.
He is survived by his daughter, Marquita Lashawn Moorman-Quinones of Owensboro; daughter, April Deniece (Paul) Jackson of Clarksville, Tennessee; son, Terry Leon (Ruda) Moorman of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Neal Lamar Reed of Owensboro; son, Martin Maurice Moorman Jr. of Utica; son, Isaiah W. Moorman of Owensboro; seventeen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five brothers, Joseph Austin (Lourendy) Moorman, Michael Donovan (Patsy) Moorman, Dwayne Dewitt Moorman, and Adrian Scott (Kristie) Moorman, all of Owensboro, and Earl Joseph (Katherine) Moorman, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three sisters, Velita Rose Douglas and Angela Pearl Moorman both of Owensboro, and Teresa Lyniece (William) Durr of Belleville, Illinois; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Marty’s memorial service will be noon Wednesday, November 3, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
