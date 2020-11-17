Martin Raymond Mills, 64, of Whitesville, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Marty was born on Sept. 27, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Harold Raymond and Dorothy Jean Howard Mills. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, and The Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Judy Roby; a brother, Peter Mills; and a Goddaughter, Kate Hayden.
Marty worked hard and long to support his family and always provided everything that was needed and then some. He so loved his grandchildren and enjoyed explaining to them as he had his own children, as he ate his popsicles “I only eat ‘em to get rid of ‘em.”
He was a good and faithful servant to God, his family and to others. He went the extra mile for all because he had walked that mile in their shoes.
Marty had recently returned to the hometown he loved and missed so dearly when he retired from Lexair Inc. in Lexington after 31 years of employment there, most of those years as plant supervisor. He loved his co-workers and referred to many of them as his boys and all of them as family.
Marty is survived by his wife, Debra Howard Mills and their four children, Joseph Mills and Joshua Mills, of Whitesville, Jennifer (Andy) Howard, of Philpot and Jeremy
Mills, of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, Mikayla, Brittney, Haley, Brianne, Zane, Shealyn, Emma and Olivia and
one great grandchild, Kaiden; his siblings, Debbie Elverd, Linda (Kenny) Aud, Steve (Pam) Mills, Denny (Donna)Mills, Kevin Mills, Rut (Beth) Mills, Jeff Mills; and brother-in-law, Mike Roby; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Sue Howard; brothers-in-law, Greg (Lisa) Howard, Dan (Anne) Howard, Jeff (Theresa) Howard; sisters-in-law, Cyndi (Barry) Isbill and Sheila (Glenn) Calhoun; his Godchildren, Wayne Hendrickson, Terri Lashbrook, Melissa Doolin, Tammy Lewis, Brad Aud, David Mills, Samuel Howard, Adeleen Howard; a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his Lexair family.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with burial following at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Trinity Endowment Fund, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
