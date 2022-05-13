Martine Lamar Wiesman Wilson, 100, passed away May 11, 2022. Martine was born in Owensboro, the daughter of Martin and May Lamar Wiesman. She was a graduate of Owensboro High School and Jenkins Business Training School. Before her marriage to James G. Wilson, she worked as a secretary in the purchasing and engineering departments at Kenrad. After her three children were in school, she was a teachers’ aide and then the secretary at Sorgho Elementary School for more than 20 years.
Martine was kind, resilient, and willing to tackle any project, from growing orchids in her greenhouse to painting the house. She will be remembered for her gardens, her sense of humor, and her creativity and skill as a seamstress. She and her husband were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Martine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and all of her siblings, Mary Louise Baker, Evelyn Wells, Helen Marie Wiesman, Martin Wiesman, Jr., Anita Crabtree, Anna Marion West, and William L. Wiesman.
She is survived by her children, J. Martin Wilson of Owensboro, Ann Snively (Jay) of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Jane Wilson (John L. Reynolds) of Owensboro; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for their kind attention and care of Martine.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. You might honor Martine by planting a tree or some flowers, anywhere you wish, to enjoy in her memory.
If you knew Martine and have a memory or story, the family would be very grateful if you would share it at https://www.davisfuneralhome.com/.
