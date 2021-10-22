LEWISPORT — Martine Moore Holland, 93, of Lewisport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Heartford House. She was born in Hancock County on July 2, 1928, to the late William Wade and Mary Anna Lamar Moore. Martine was a devoted, longtime member of Lewisport Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Martine, along with her late husband, George, owned and operated Holland Homes and Holland Apartments.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Holland; and siblings Clara Bivins, Ruby Blakeman and Robert Moore.
She is survived by a brother-in-law, James H. Blakeman; and generations of nieces
and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewisport Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Adkins officiating. Burial will follow the service in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund.
