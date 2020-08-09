Martine Thompson, 103, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born March 9, 1917, in Daviess County to the late James Earl and Nora Durham Ling. She retired from Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Masonville Methodist Church. Martine enjoyed quilting, crocheting, singing and telling jokes. She loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman M. Thompson; a sister, Margaret Smith; brothers, Lee Ling and Ray Ling; sons-in-law, Danny Lively and Larry Hines; and a grandson, Bud Lively.
She is survived by three daughters, Dolores Lively, Sandy Hines and Brenda Baxter (Robert); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Elledge.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Services will be streamed live on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
