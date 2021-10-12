BREMEN — Marty Lee Mallory, 48, of Bremen passed away on October 9, 2021 at 6:54 a.m. in Hartford. He was born in Muhlenberg County on April 14, 1973. He was the Owner and Operator of Mallory Trucking LLC. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Donita Harris Mallory; sons, Nathan (Aimee) Dukes, of Graham, and Scott Cissna, of Sacramento; grandsons, Houston and Waylon Dukes, of Graham; parents, Roy and Judy Mallory, of Greenville; sister, Crystal (David) Morphew, of Owensboro; in-laws, Wesley Harris, of Bremen, Donna and Terry Wylie, of Greenville, and Misty (Hugh) Hutchinson, of South Carolina; cousins, Addyson and Allyson Fleming, of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Vernon Cook Officiating and Bro. Travis Fox assisting. Burial will held in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented