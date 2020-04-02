HORSE BRANCH — Marvadene Doolin Tate, 80, of Horse Branch, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She retired from Ball Glass and was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Tate; sons Ricky Wayne Whitten and Brian Dale Whitten; stepson Bryan Tate; stepdaughter Tracy McGuire; and brother Danny Doolin.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
