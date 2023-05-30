ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Marvin Alan Hammers, 78, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was a superintendent with Empire Contractors.
Survivors: wife, Donna Hammers; children, Alan (Nettie) Hammers and Kristie Burroughs; and brothers, Stephen Hammers and Bill Hammers.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
