MURIETTA, Calif. — Marvin Conway Harris, 85, of Murietta, California, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. “Marvelous” Marv, as he was referred to by most, was cherished by so many family and friends.
Marvin was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an active member of the Methodist church. He graduated from Concord College in West Virginia in 1962. Following college, he moved to Kentucky, where he worked for Brown-Forman, the American Cancer Society, was vice president of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, ran the American National Insurance office in Owensboro, served as the principal at Owensboro Community and Technical College (formerly the Vocational School) and enjoyed consulting in his later years.
Marvin was a master storyteller and could captivate family and friends for hours on end with his jokes and shenanigans. He held a deep love for bluegrass music and could be heard strumming the guitar on the front porch most summer evenings. Sometimes the neighbors would join for singalongs, which remain some of his children’s fondest memories of him. Marvin also loved to watch baseball, visit the mountains, read every inch of the newspaper, work crossword puzzles and walk the many dogs brought home by his children and grandchildren over the years.
Marvin Harris was the best of husbands, fathers, friends, neighbors and men. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Loretta. Marvin and Loretta had three children, Kathleen (Mike) Crowe of Murietta, California, Lowell of Lexington and Cary (Marla) Harris of Lexington. He had five grandchildren, Kaleigh (Anthony) Visk of Evansville, Indiana, Maleah Harris of Bowling Green, Alexei Harris of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, and Cate Harris and Reece Harris, both of Lexington. He had two great-grandchildren, Graham and Oliver Visk.
The family will hold a private ceremony in Clayton, West Virginia, to celebrate his life and give thanks for all the love, memories and years we’ve been so blessed to share with the man called “Marvelous Marv.”
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Owensboro Humane Society.
