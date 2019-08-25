Marvin E. "Bubby" Henderson, 57, of Utica, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked for Painters Local 156 of Evansville.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica Mason and Stephanie Stratton; his mother, Darlett Brown; a brother, Joey Henderson; and a sister, Vicki Watson.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy. Visitation: After 1 p.m.Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Marvin E. "Bubby" Henderson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
