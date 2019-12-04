ISLAND -- Marvin Howard Sr., 74, of Island, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home. He was a retired self-employed logger and member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Howard; a son, Marvin Howard Jr.; brothers Jackie Howard and Zeke Howard; and a sister, Linda Huckleberry.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Marvin Howard Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
