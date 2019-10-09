Marvin Kirk Melhiser, 99, passed away Oct. 7, 2019. He was born June 17, 1920, in Daviess County to Robert and Mayme Wimp Melhiser. He had been in the care of the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Air Force as a crew chief and engineer on a B-17. Marvin was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. He was the past owner of Owensboro Amusement Company, Veterans Cab Company and worked many years at Colonial Bakery. He was a charter member of Windridge Country Club, where he had fond memories of good times with his wife, Pauline, and many friends. He was an avid golfer and continued to play into his 90s. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville and Owensboro Shrine Clowns. He was a chairman of transportation and a volunteer driver for transporting children to Shrine Hospitals in Lexington, Cincinnati and St. Louis, and logged over 200,000 miles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lena Mae Melhiser, in 1956; second wife, Pauline Maddox Melhiser, in 2005; and his son, Wayne Melhiser, in 2013.
Survivors include his son, Alan Melhiser (Dawn); stepsons Owen Maddox (Amy), Steve Maddox (Karen) and Bob Maddox; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Goodfellows Club, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 in honor of Marvin's commitment to the care of children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A special thanks to the Western Kentucky Veterans Center and their staff for the outstanding care of Marvin.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
