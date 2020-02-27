PHILLIPPINES — Marvin Larry “Buddy” Morris, 76, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Philippines. He was born April 6, 1943, in Daviess County to the late James Walter Morris and Anna Grace Canary Morris. Buddy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves serving from 1962 to 1968 as an airplane mechanic. He truly loved working on these flying machines. Buddy retired from Swedish Match after 33 years as a maintenance mechanic. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris also was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William Larry Pogue.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Henrietta Lope Morris; two sons, Larry Wayne Morris and James Walter Morris (Connie) and Karen Jeanine Kitchens, all of Owensboro; siblings James Allen Morris (Ann) of Newman, Anna Jean Shock (Bobby) of Owensboro, Mary Ellen Pogue of Pleasant Ridge, Thomas Ray Morris (Mary), also of Owensboro and Linda Sue “Suzy” Payne (Carl), also of Pleasant Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Tim Hall officiating.
Memories and condolences for the family of Marvin “Buddy” Morris may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented