Marvin Louis Wink, 81, of Philpot, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Carmel Home. He was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Nicholas Joseph and Sue Helen Keller Wink. Marvin was a Plumber Pipefitter with Local 633 for over 50 years. He was also a lifetime and longtime farmer alongside of his brother, Ed “Donald” Wink.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Auda O’Bryan Wink and her children and his stepchildren, Michael (Helen) Hardesty, Bruce Hardesty, Cathy (David) Wilson, Cynthia (Ben) Harrington; and sister, Mary Sue Elliott.
Funeral Mass will be on 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joe & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joe & Paul Catholic Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
