GREENVILLE — Marvin Ray Elkins, 62, of Greenville, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Dec. 28, 1957, the son of Marvin Junior Elkins and Joyce Duvall Elkins. He worked in the oil fields for 44 years and was a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and working on his farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Ann Elkins, in 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Emberry Cemetery in Elkton. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Mr. Elkins’ visitation and funeral services will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kay Elkins of Greenville; a son, Brenton Ray Elkins of Greenville; a daughter, Crystal Gail Elkins of Greenville; a grandson, JaKayden Lovan of Greenville; a stepson, Phillip (Kendra) Oldham of Rockport; a stepdaughter, Misty (William) Childers of Graham; and three step-grandchildren, Milaki Oldham, Kyndal Oldham and Kyren Oldham.
Friends may call on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville and after 10 a.m. until time of funeral on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
