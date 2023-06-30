DRAKESBORO — Marvin Ray Ellison, of Drakesboro, passed from this life Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He lived to be 99 years old. He was a kind and quiet man who everyone affectionately called, Uncle Bud. Uncle Bud was a farmer who specialized in cattle and timber. He knew his trees and was especially fond of Holly, Cedar, and Walnut trees. He was a lifetime member of Forest Oak Baptist Church and took great joy in having hay rides on his farm. He had an amazing memory and could remember everyone’s birthday. Uncle Bud was born Feb. 28, 1924, in Muhlenberg County. He was married for 12 years to Virginia Davis and they had two children.
He began his working career in Evansville, Indiana working in a shipyard building the LST-325 ships used in WWII. He worked for the US Postal Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, and before focusing solely on farming, he worked at Emerson Electric in Russellville and at Firestone Tires in Bowling Green.
He will be greatly missed by his family, church, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bina Emmaline and Cecil Ellison, who served in both World Wars; his son, Marvin Lee Ellison; his sister, Agnes Beliles (Curtis); and nephew, Jackie Beliles (Sue).
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Thomason (Mark); three granddaughters, Cheryle Ellison, Lana Rubio (Rudy), and Leah Murray; three great-granddaughters, Destini Cheven Anderson, Willa Emmaline Rubio, and Sadie Sydneylee Rubio; niece, Linda Southerland (Ronnie); nephew, Jerrell Beliles; great-nephews, Allen Smith and John Southerland; great-nieces, Pam Pendley (Jeff), Angie Inglis (John), and Amy Layne (Scott); dear friends, Jimmy Norris Beliles and Peggy Beliles; and a multitude of extended family and church friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Vernon Cook officiating. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
