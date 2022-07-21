CENTRAL CITY — Marvin Ray Staples, 98, of Central City, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:21 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Staples was born June 22, 1924, in Muhlenberg County. He was a supervisor at Central City Produce for 40 years, and a member of Cleaton Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years, where he served as a deacon. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Staples and Celia Arnold Staples; daughter, Judy (Phil) Wilkins; brothers, Rufus Staples, James Staples, Elvis Staples, and Harold Staples; and sisters, Pauline Spears, Christine Hershey, and Joyce Sears.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Thelma Robertson Staples; children, Freddy (Charlene) Staples and Jimmy Staples; sister, Clarice Kimmel; grandchildren, Susan (Derek) Price, Jennifer (Greg) Stevens, and Mark (Amy) Wilkins; and great-grandsons, Dalton Baize and Parker Price.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Brian Jones officiating, assisted by Bro. Todd Cartwright. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
