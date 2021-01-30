Marvin Russell House, 93, of Owensboro, formerly of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. He was born in Hancock County on Nov. 22, 1927, to the late Elmont and Thelma Nugent House. Russell was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Hawesville Baptist Church. He was a former long-standing member and deacon of Blackford Baptist Church.
Russell was a successful businessman in farming and insurance. He began his insurance career in 1958 with Commonwealth Life and Mutual of Omaha. In 1978, he and his wife, Glen, formed Russell House Insurance Agency in which he was the top life producer with Motorist Life Insurance Co. for many years. This legacy is now carried on by Rick Hoffman and grandson Brandon House through House-Hoffman Insurance in Owensboro and House Insurance Services in Hawesville.
He was an avid UK basketball fan and a faithful fan of the Chicago Cubs baseball team. Russell was loved and respected by family and many friends as a true gentleman.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Glen Clark House; son Danny House; sisters Mary Evelyn Rice, Dean Nugent and Delores Gibbs; and brothers, Dale and Jerry House.
Survivors include his son, Bruce (Naiome) House; daughter Dana (Randall) Hurt; daughter-in-law, Marsha House; stepdaughters Anne Brent (Sheilah) Frankel and Karen Thomas; grandsons Brandon (Johnna) House, Nathan House and Daniel House; granddaughter Sarah (Derek) Phillips; great-grandchildren Halley Stewart, Ella House, Ansley House, Nolan Phillips, Aniston Phillips and Jamison Phillips; sister Merle Quinn; brother Donald (Margie) House; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Russell’s family will be greeting friends from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
