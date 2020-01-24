Mary A. Hall, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home. She was born July 6, 1924, in Galveston, Texas, to the late James and Helene Bertrand Azar. Mary was a graduate of Tulane University and a member of the Owensboro Country Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. William W. Hall; and a daughter, Martha Hall Waller.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Hall and Kirt Hall; five grandchildren, Megan, Meredith, John, Danielle and Kirtley; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
